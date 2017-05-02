19-year-old dead after motorcycle accident in Lawrence - KCTV5

19-year-old dead after motorcycle accident in Lawrence

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas man is dead after he and a juvenile passenger were involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

The accident happened about 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road.

Seth Quick, 19, of Lawrence, KS, was driving southbound on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle with a male juvenile passenger when he collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman.

Quick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile passenger was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the young passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Quick was not wearing a helmet.

