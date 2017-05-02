19-year-old dead after motorcycle accident in Lawrence

Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in an Olathe home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.More >
A mermaid found was floating in the of Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. Coast Guard wants information on it.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.More >
Those preparing to go back to school will not have to pay sales tax in certain Missouri cities this weekend.More >
