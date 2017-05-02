Northland residents say 'no thanks' to plan for big box store

Residents who live in the area say they have a long list of reasons of why bringing in retailers is a bad idea for their neighborhood. (KCTV5)

Bristol Park residents are saying 'no thanks' to bringing a big box store to the empty lot across the street from their neighborhood.

Now they’ll have to wait another two weeks for the city to decide what to do next.

“It’s very frustrating and disheartening,” Bristol Park resident Anita Downing said.

Downing has lived in the Bristol park neighborhood for six years. She says she moved there for the location.

“That land out there is beautiful, there’s a lot of farmland there’s trees and wildlife, and just to see that be displaced would really be unfortunate," Downing said.

Kansas city wants to rezone the land and turn it from residential to commercial zoning.

The renderings of potential plans from the city show a big box store along with a gas station.

Residents who drive those roads every day say bringing in outside traffic could destroy their quiet community.

“We appreciate some of the back roads and the lack of traffic. We’re just kind of out of the way near cow pastures,” Bristol Park resident Jeff Downing said.

Residents also say noise, trash, a higher crime rate are reasons the area should avoid going commercial.

A meeting to discuss the development of the property has been scheduled for May 16.

