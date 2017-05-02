Experts warn about dangers of Facebook concert game - KCTV5

Experts warn about dangers of Facebook concert game

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Several big concerts are coming to the Sprint Center over the summer.

Garth Brooks in May, Ed Sheeran in June and Janet Jackson tickets go on sale on Friday.

But now, people may want to think twice before posting about going to a concert on Facebook.

It’s a new trend that has gone viral.

Fans post ten concerts they’ve gone to, with one of those being a lie and ask their friends to guess which is the lie.

Experts say this could make fans a target for scammers and hackers.

By posting that personal information, scammers can send an email saying something like “Click here for free tickets to a band you like.”

Before fans know it, they’ve downloaded a virus and hackers can access their accounts.

Experts say if fans want to participate and post lists of the concerts they have attended, they should make sure their privacy settings are set to friends only.

That will prevent potential hackers from seeing personal information.

