Janet Jackson announces Kansas City concert for Oct. 19

A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.

A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.

On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.

On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.

The five-day rally is expected to attract approximately 20,000 members of motorcycle clubs from around the United States. (KCTV5)

The five-day rally is expected to attract approximately 20,000 members of motorcycle clubs from around the United States. (KCTV5)

A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.

A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.

Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014. (Johnson County Jail)

Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014. (Johnson County Jail)

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.

Gordon Biersch will be closing its Kansas City Power and Light District location on Sunday, Aug. 13. The company will continue its businesses in Leawood, Independence, Shoal Creek and future location in Overland Park,according to a statement. KCP&L officials said the restaurant had a "great run" at the location. “Gordon Biersch has had a great run through the end of its lease term in the Power & Light District, and we would like to thank th...

Gordon Biersch will be closing its Kansas City Power and Light District location on Sunday, Aug. 13. The company will continue its businesses in Leawood, Independence, Shoal Creek and future location in Overland Park,according to a statement. KCP&L officials said the restaurant had a "great run" at the location. “Gordon Biersch has had a great run through the end of its lease term in the Power & Light District, and we would like to thank th...

Driving at night can pose many dangers, but one of those dangers is meant to help drivers navigate the road.

Driving at night can pose many dangers, but one of those dangers is meant to help drivers navigate the road.

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your