Janet Jackson announces Kansas City concert for Oct. 19

Janet Jackson announces Kansas City concert for Oct. 19

Posted: Updated:
(AP file photo) (AP file photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Janet Jackson will perform at the Sprint Center on Oct. 19. 

The world famous pop star made the announcement on Monday evening. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5 beginning at 10 a.m. 

