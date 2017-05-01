Authorities find missing Wyandotte County woman

McCullough, 67, was last heard from at 2 a.m. on May 1 when she called her daughter in North Carolina. (Submitted)

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office has located Bobbie McCullough.

She was reported found on Tuesday morning about 7:47 a.m. and is safe, according to police.

