Authorities find missing Wyandotte County woman - KCTV5

Authorities find missing Wyandotte County woman

Posted: Updated:
McCullough, 67, was last heard from at 2 a.m. on May 1 when she called her daughter in North Carolina. (Submitted) McCullough, 67, was last heard from at 2 a.m. on May 1 when she called her daughter in North Carolina. (Submitted)
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office has located Bobbie McCullough. 

McCullough, 67, was last heard from at 2 a.m. on May 1 when she called her daughter in North Carolina. 

She was reported found on Tuesday morning about 7:47 a.m. and is safe, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.