Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole receives Harry S. Truman

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole returned Monday to Independence to receive the 2017 Harry S. Truman Public Service Award.

The City of Independence presents the award annually to someone who exemplifies Truman's qualities of dedication, honesty and integrity.

Dole called Truman his hero during the ceremony. He called Truman a wonderful president with a lot of good common sense.

He says he is honored to receive the award and to visit the Truman Library.

He told the crowd he’s still active in politics and even tried to give our current president some advice.

"I think (Donald Trump) can be a good president...but take that tweeting stuff and put it in the trash can. I really believe he wants to help the American worker."

Since leaving public office, the senator continues to take an active leadership role in a wide range of public policy and charitable causes.

