Non-life threatening injuries reported after shooting near Central Middle School

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a reported shooting near Central Middle School. 

The shooting happened at Linwood and Cleveland in Kansas City. 

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. 

No information about the victim is available. 

Traffic has been blocked off between Mersington and Monroe.

