Driver crashes into pole after shot near 63rd, Olive - KCTV5

Driver crashes into pole after shot near 63rd, Olive

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A driver crashed into a pole Monday after he was shot on the city's east side. Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to 63rd Street and Olive Avenue on a shooting. (KCTV5) A driver crashed into a pole Monday after he was shot on the city's east side. Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to 63rd Street and Olive Avenue on a shooting. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A driver crashed into a pole Monday after he was shot on the city's east side.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to 63rd Street and Olive Avenue on a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed a shooting victim, a man in his mid-20s, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital in serious condition.

It appears he was driving west on 63rd Street when shot by the occupant of a light-colored compact vehicle. After being shot the victim wrecked into a pole.

A female passenger then drove him to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.