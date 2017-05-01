Driver crashes into pole after shot near 63rd, Olive

A driver crashed into a pole Monday after he was shot on the city's east side. Police were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to 63rd Street and Olive Avenue on a shooting. (KCTV5)

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed a shooting victim, a man in his mid-20s, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital in serious condition.

It appears he was driving west on 63rd Street when shot by the occupant of a light-colored compact vehicle. After being shot the victim wrecked into a pole.

A female passenger then drove him to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

