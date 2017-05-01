Warrensburg man sentenced 8 years for child porn - KCTV5

Warrensburg man sentenced 8 years for child porn

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A Warrensburg man who amassed a large collection of child pornography was sentenced in federal court Monday. (KCTV5) A Warrensburg man who amassed a large collection of child pornography was sentenced in federal court Monday. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Warrensburg man who amassed a large collection of child pornography was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Timothy K. Jokubeit, 36, was sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On May 24, 2016, Jokubeit pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jokubeit’s residence on May 28, 2015, and seized a laptop computer, an external hard drive and two SD cards.

Those devices contained more than 2,200 images of child pornography and more than 300 videos of child pornography, including images and video of children depicted in acts of bondage and adult/toddler rape scenes.

According to court documents, the majority of the images and videos of child pornography depicted children under the age of 12.

Jokubeit told investigators he had been downloading child pornography for over 20 years.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.