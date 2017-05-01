Dog rescued after found chained to block at Longview Lake

An animal-welfare group is asking for the public's help in identifying the person it said chained a dog to a cinder block and left him to drown at a Kansas City-area reservoir before he was rescued. (Great Plains SPCA)

An animal-welfare group is asking for the public's help in identifying the person it said chained a dog to a cinder block and left him to drown at a Kansas City-area reservoir before he was rescued.

Officials with the Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals' Great Plains chapter say the dog the group has named "Deputy" was found Friday morning caked with mud at Missouri's Longview Lake.

The group says the dog is a shepherd-lab mix that's believed to be 5 to 7 years old.

He is being cared for at Great Plains SPCA's Independence location.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for assistance in the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner or abuser is urged to call the Great Plains SPCA at 913-475-6164.

