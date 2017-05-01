Nursing mom claims security cameras placed inside private Sprint Center room

It's not always easy for a nursing mom to find a place to feed her baby or pump, but Helga Brown says she called ahead before an event at the Sprint Center and was assured accommodations would be made. (Helga Brown)

A breastfeeding mother says her privacy was violated at the Sprint Center and is speaking out to try and protect other women.

It's not always easy for a nursing mom to find a place to feed her baby or pump, but Helga Brown says she called ahead before an event at the Sprint Center and was assured accommodations would be made.

They were, but were they appropriate? You be the judge.

"I am afraid that someday I'm just going to find myself on the Internet," Brown said.

It was two weeks ago when Brown was at the Sprint Center for an event that would last several hours.

Brown is the mother of a three-month-old boy and knew she wouldn't be able to go the entire event without pumping breast milk for her baby, so she called ahead and sent Facebook messages to make sure she would have a place to go.

She was told if she went out to her car to pump she would not be allowed back in but an area inside would be made available. Brown says it was basically a storage closet with no locking door.

"I couldn't lock the door. She told me that no one will enter the room," Brown said.

And another feature that left her in shock was what appeared to be a security camera on the ceiling in the corner of the room she was sent to pump.

"I couldn't believe what was happening. I was nervous. I was frustrated," she said.

Brown said the Sprint Center told her the camera was not operational but would not allow her into the control area where cameras are kept to see for herself.

She says she pressed them for proof and was told they would be in touch.

Brown said the Sprint Center has since offered to refund her tickets from that night, but she says that's not what she is after.

"I need them to prove that no one was watching me," she said.

And she says she wants to warn other women so they don't find themselves in a similar situation.

"I also want to bring awareness, because, in 2017, we shouldn't have to go through things like this," she said.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Sprint Center for comment. They did point out that they refunded Brown's ticket money but still have not addressed the question of whether that camera worked or where a nursing mother is supposed to go in their building.

