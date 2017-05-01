Kansas lawmakers returning from break to tackle tough issues

Kansas legislators are returning from their annual spring break to fix the state budget and are waiting to hear whether tax collections met expectations in April. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)

Kansas legislators are returning from their annual spring break to fix the state budget and are waiting to hear whether tax collections met expectations in April.

The Senate was reconvening Monday morning and the House planned to gavel in Monday afternoon.

The state Department of Revenue is releasing a report Monday on tax collections in April. It comes less than two weeks after state officials revised revenue projections to make them a little more optimistic.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. The state's budget woes developed after GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's urging.

Legislators have been focused on rolling back those past income tax cuts despite Brownback's resistance. He vetoed a tax bill in February.

For Republican Senator Molly Baumgardner, properly funding schools is her top priority.

“You know, it’s one of those things, when you’re baking bread, you have to give it enough time in the oven so when it comes out it’s edible," she said. "So we really want to make sure we give the due diligence to all the different issues because it’s going to impact more than three million folks.”

The legislature has already extended the session from 90 to 100 days.

Baumgardner, who is the chair of the Senate Education Committee, says the committee will meet on Wednesday.

