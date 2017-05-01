Kansas City's new ride-sharing app offers transportation for people with disabilities

Anyone can use the RideKC Freedom On-Demand app, but the city also wanted to make sure it would be helpful for the more than 300,000 people with disabilities who use Kansas City's special transit services. (RideKC)

Kansas City has launched a new ride-sharing app that could give Uber and Lyft a run for their money.

Anyone can use the RideKC Freedom On-Demand app, but the city also wanted to make sure it would be helpful for the more than 300,000 people with disabilities who use Kansas City's special transit services.

The app is similar to Uber but made specifically for Kansas City.

Before this app, riders using paratransit services had to plan ahead and request a ride 24 hours in advance. They also had to choose a 30-minute window.

Now, those requesting rides via paratransit can request it just as you do an Uber – hit a button and it will be there as soon as you need it.

It lists available drivers, wait times, and let’s you choose between a taxi or wheelchair accessible car.

A portion of your fare will go back into the city’s paratransit service for people with disabilities.

The city hopes this convinces everyone to use the app and keep money in Kansas City rather than other ride-sharing services.

Prices vary based on the type of rider you are. General public prices begin at $10 for five miles. Those who qualify for disability services begin at $3 for five miles.

Click here for information on how to download the app.

