Chiefs pick up 5th-year option for LB Dee Ford

During the 2016 season, Ford played 15 games, recording 38 tackles, 10 sacks and forcing a fumble. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they have chosen to pick up the fifth-year option of linebacker Dee Ford.

Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey made the announcement.

Ford exploded onto the scene in 2016 with 10 sacks in the first nine games but went cold in the team's final seven games, recording zero sacks and only seven tackles.

