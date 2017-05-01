Police investigate sexual assault at F. L. Schlagle High School

Officers were called to the school about 8:37 a.m. after a sexual assault was reported to the school's resource officer. (Google Maps)

Police are investigating after a high school student said she was sexually assaulted by another student on school property.

Officers were called to F. L. Schlagle High School about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a friend of the victim called them saying a student had been sexually assaulted. While police won't say where the incident happened, they say it was on the school's campus.

Both the victim and the suspect are students at the school and both are minors.

Kansas City, KS police have been working with the school's police department to investigate the incident.

"We're still trying to sort through if it was consensual or if it was not, but right now, like I said, it's still under investigation. We only have really small details about it," police spokesman Officer Cameron Morgan said

Morgan says that suspect has been booked and is in police custody. At this point, there is no word on possible charges being filed.

