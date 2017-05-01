Police seeking help identifying man who stole security cameras from Lee's Summit home

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who stole security cameras from a home. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who stole security cameras from a home.

The homeowner provided police with surveillance images. In them, the suspect appears to have a syringe in his mouth.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact detectives at 816-969-1742.

