Police seeking help identifying man who stole security cameras from Lee's Summit home

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who stole security cameras from a home.

The homeowner provided police with surveillance images. In them, the suspect appears to have a syringe in his mouth.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact detectives at 816-969-1742.

