Police seeking help identifying man who stole security cameras from Lee's Summit home

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 24200 block of West 109th Terrace.More >
A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >
Traffic was clogged up on Interstate 670 westbound near Troost after the driver of an asphalt truck lost control of the vehicle.More >
On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the entire nation for the first time in 99 years. Starting from Oregon to South Carolina, 14 states will experience more than two minutes of totality, including the state of Kansas.More >
Copa Airlines says one of its planes had landed in San Francisco and was heading to a gateway when a 17-year-old boy sitting in an exit row unexpectedly opened the emergency door, slid down the plane's wing and jumped onto a tarmac.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
