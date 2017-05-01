Missouri flooding claims 3 lives - KCTV5

Missouri flooding claims 3 lives

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, a 78-year-old man drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. (KMOV) In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, a 78-year-old man drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. (KMOV)
ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Three people are dead after torrential rains in Missouri caused rivers to rise rapidly.

Several inches of rain fell across the state Friday through Sunday. In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, a 78-year-old man drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. Authorities say he slipped and was swept away.

Two others died when vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Gideon Jenkins, of Richland, was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was caught in flash floodwaters as he attempted to drive across a low-water crossing in Pulaski County.

Madelaine Krueger, of Billings, was killed Saturday afternoon. The 72-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept off a highway in Christian County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.