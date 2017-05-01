1 person dead after accident in Southeast KCMO

Paramedics tried to revive a person inside the vehicle but their efforts were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews are investigating a crash that took the life of one person on Sunday evening.

The accident happened about 8:44 p.m. near 49th Street & Noland Road.

Officers were sent to an injury accident in the area. When they arrived they found a vehicle that had run off the road and ended up in a ravine approximately 50 feet from the road.

Paramedics tried to revive a person inside the vehicle but their efforts were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead.

