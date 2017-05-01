At least 15 vehicles broken into overnight in Lenexa

Police say the windows of the vehicles were smashed in and items from inside the vehicles were stolen. (KCTV5)

While some workers were in their office at Deluxe Corporation, their cars were broken into while sitting in the parking lot.

Police say at least 15 vehicles at two businesses were found with busted out windows and personal items, like wallets, phones and iPads, stolen.

Authorities believe the break-ins happened between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 3 a.m. on Monday.

Deluxe Corp., located at 113th Street and Renner Boulevard, had approximately nine cars damaged while an Amazon distribution warehouse had six cars broken into.

On Monday morning, broken into vehicles had plastic over the broken windows as shattered glass lay on the ground.

Police say the description of both burglary scenes are similar and may be connected.

“The businesses are across the street from to each other so it could be that the burglar, or burglars, just took the opportunity to hit multiple businesses in that area,” Lenexa Police Officer Danny Chavez said.

No one was injured but police are still trying to figure out who broke into the vehicles.

Whoever it was, police say, didn't care for posted signs warning of security cameras on the property.

“We just encourage people, whether it's day or night, do not leave anything of value visible in your vehicle,” Chavez said.

Police say it's best to park in well-lit areas, which most of the broken into cars did. But they say if a burglar sees something they want, very little will stop them from getting it.

