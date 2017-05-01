2 dead after 3 overnight shootings on Benton Blvd

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 24200 block of West 109th Terrace.More >
A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Traffic was clogged up on Interstate 670 westbound near Troost after the driver of an asphalt truck lost control of the vehicle.More >
On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the entire nation for the first time in 99 years. Starting from Oregon to South Carolina, 14 states will experience more than two minutes of totality, including the state of Kansas.More >
Copa Airlines says one of its planes had landed in San Francisco and was heading to a gateway when a 17-year-old boy sitting in an exit row unexpectedly opened the emergency door, slid down the plane's wing and jumped onto a tarmac.More >
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >
For a retired couple, $12,000 is a lot of money. It's more than they wanted to spend on a construction project that never was.More >
The world's largest navy base has reportedly on locked down all of its piers after reports of a bomb threat.More >
