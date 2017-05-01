2 dead after 3 overnight shootings on Benton Blvd

Officers began canvassing the area and found a man lying on the ground in front of a house. (KCTV5)

Police were kept busy Sunday night and into Monday morning as they responded to three shootings on the same street.

Officers found a man dead after an early morning shooting about 1:30 a.m. Monday near the 3600 block of Benton Boulevard. Police were patrolling the area when the shooting happened and heard the shots.

Officers began canvassing the area and found a man lying on the ground in front of a house. He was declared dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

Officers are still investigating the area. Benton Boulevard near 36th Street was closed following the shooting but has since reopened. The area of the shooting is still blocked off by crime scene tape.

The victim was later identified as Brian Grimmett, 26, of Kansas City, MO.

Police also responded to gunshots fired into a home near 45th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Officers say at about 1 a.m. two people were trying to shoot one another.

No one was hurt.

Officers also responded to a fatal shooting in the area on Sunday night. It happened about 9:17 p.m. near Benton Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

Police found one person dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

