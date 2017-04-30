Police identify woman killed in shooting at Benton, Swope

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Benton Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

The call came in at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kansas City Police Department identified the victim Monday as Isabell Adison, 18.

Police found one person dead on scene.

According to police, the victim's car was heading westbound and stopped at a red light at Swope and Cleveland. The suspect's vehicle pulled up along side it and someone started shooting in the direction of the second vehicle.

An occupant of the suspect's vehicle was taken into policy custody.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.