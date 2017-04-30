Odor forces flight to make emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport

A flight made an impromptu landing Sunday evening at Kansas City International Airport.

A Spirit Airlines flight from Akron, OH to Las Vegas was diverted to KCI after the pilots smelled an electrical smell.

For precautionary reasons, they put on their masks and released the masks in the cabin for the passengers. The flight attendants never saw or smelled smoke in the cabin.

The plane landed without incident.

The aircraft and customers are safe and it was determined that a faulty fan in the cockpit caused the electrical smell. No passengers requested any medical attention.

Spirit sent another plane to pick up the passengers and finish the flight to Las Vegas.

