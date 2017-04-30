Local volunteers rally to help flood victims in southern Missouri

Operation BBQ Relief is firing up its smokers, preparing to deliver hot meals to flood victims in Missouri if needed. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

Local volunteers are rallying to help flood victims in southern Missouri.

Heart to Heart International filled up a truck Sunday afternoon with hygiene kits, blankets and water.

CEO Jim Mitchum said, “Typically when you’ve been displaced from your home, you have not taken with you some of the very basics.”

Mitchum said most people think to grab photos and other mementos, but they forget essentials like shampoo, soap, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. Heart to Heart puts those hygiene items and more into their kits.

They sent three volunteers to southern Missouri on Sunday to deliver supplies and assess needs in the area.

“They will be meeting with people and looking at areas and saying, ‘We should do more and we should do it here,’” said Mitchum.

They have a warehouse filled with medical supplies they’ll send later if needed. They may also consider sending more volunteers to help with cleanup.

Meanwhile, other local volunteers are using a Kansas City staple to help flood victims: barbecue.

Operation BBQ Relief is firing up their smokers, preparing to deliver food to Missouri and possibly other parts of the country struck by recent storms.

CEO Stan Hays said, “We're there to really show some compassion and show [them] there's people outside that community that care about them and want to reach out and help them.”

He said if the barbeque meal they provide allows people to forget what’s happened to them for even five minutes, they’ve made a positive difference.

Operation BBQ Relief needs monetary donations to continue their work across the nation. Click here for more information.

Heart to Heart International is asking for volunteers to assemble more hygiene kits.

“This is a great opportunity for organizations, churches, or businesses to call us,” Mitchum said. “We will organize a very cost-effective way to build hygiene kits right here at our warehouse in Lenexa.”

Click here to contact Heart to Heart International.

