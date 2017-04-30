Police: 3 victims, one suspect dead following shooting in Topeka - KCTV5

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Three victims and a suspect are dead following a shooting in Topeka. 

Police say the four deceased individuals were found dead on the scene. A fifth person was transported to an area hospital. 

A neighbor told The Topeka-Capital Journal the investigation is at a home for disabled adults

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of SW 28th Street. 

