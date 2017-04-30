Update: KCK Walmart back open following evacuation

Police say a suspicious device has prompted an evacuation at a Walmart in Wyandotte County.

The Walmart near The Legends at 108th and Parallel Parkway was evacuated for just over two hours on Sunday.

According to police, a caller said he placed a bomb inside the store and added that he was sitting in a van in the parking lot.

Officers discovered the van and detained the driver inside, but later determined the driver of the van was not involved.

No explosives were located. The Shawnee Police Department's bomb dog was used in the investigation.

