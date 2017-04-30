Update: KCK Walmart back open following evacuation - KCTV5

Update: KCK Walmart back open following evacuation

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police say a suspicious device has prompted an evacuation at a Walmart in Wyandotte County. 

The Walmart near The Legends at 108th and Parallel Parkway was evacuated for just over two hours on Sunday. 

According to police, a caller said he placed a bomb inside the store and added that he was sitting in a van in the parking lot. 

Officers discovered the van and detained the driver inside, but later determined the driver of the van was not involved. 

No explosives were located. The Shawnee Police Department's bomb dog was used in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.