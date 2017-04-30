2 students threaten South Valley Middle School

Two students who attend South Valley Middle School made a threat against the school on social media and will be disciplined.

The Liberty School District's Public Information Officer said the threat has been handled.

The letter from the SVMS that was sent to parents from the principal said that a short video was posted on social media that made a threat against the school community.

When the school heard about the post, district security and the Liberty Police Department were notified immediately.

The students have been identified and "will be disciplined accordingly," the letter said.

The letter said that both students regret their decision and the negative attention it caused.

"Please know that the safety of our students and staff here at South Valley and in LPS is top priority, and all threats are taken seriously, whether they are intentional or not," the letter said. "This also provides yet another opportunity for us to remind our children that making poor choices on social media can not only cause significant consequences, but also leave a negative digital footprint for the students involved."

"We look forward to beginning a great week at South Valley, starting tomorrow morning with a regular school day," the letter concludes.

The public information officer said that because the students have been identified, the school does not feel the need to handle things differently than a normal school day on Monday.

