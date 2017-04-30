I-70 pothole now fixed after numerous cars damaged

A pothole on I-70 near The Paseo that damaged over a dozen cars over the weekend has now been fixed. (Submitted to KCTV)

A pothole on I-70 near The Paseo that damaged over a dozen cars over the weekend has now been fixed.

According to Missouri Department of Transportation officials, the reason for the pothole was due to the amount of rain that came down. They said the moisture saturated the pavement causing an older patch to come loose.

MODOT crews went out Saturday to fix the pothole, but the new patch did not hold due to the amount of rain coming down.

On Sunday, the lane was closed down after more reports that the patch had come loose again.

Assistant District Maintenance Engineer Jimmy Shannon said crews were finally able to go out Sunday evening to fix the pothole.

"On Sunday night when we came out we had dryer pavement and we didn't have rainfall so were able to get a more permanent patch should bond and should be a permanent fix,” Shannon said.

For those who had damage caused by the pothole, you're asked to call MODOT's customer service line at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or go to their website to file a claim.

