Kansas Emergency Operations Center partially activated due to storms

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 24200 block of West 109th Terrace.More >
Two people have died following a plane crash Monday evening in Topeka. The plane crashed at Billard Airport, our CBS affiliate WIBW reported Tuesday evening. FAA records indicate the plane that crashed was a 1965 Piper PA-30 twin engine. It was registered to an owner out of Mission, KS.More >
Frank Ramirez just wanted to get some sleep, but there was a pesky ghost in his Harlingen, Texas, hotel room whose mischievous redecorating was keeping him awake.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland, setting off a search for the boy that lasted more than two months before his body was found near a lake.More >
A new study is breaking down the best and worst states for public schools. The study, conducted by WalletHub.com, ranks each of the 50 states public school system.More >
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >
Traffic was clogged up on Interstate 670 westbound near Troost after the driver of an asphalt truck lost control of the vehicle.More >
On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the entire nation for the first time in 99 years. Starting from Oregon to South Carolina, 14 states will experience more than two minutes of totality, including the state of Kansas.More >
