Heavy snow shuts down western Kansas

Roads and highways have been shut down due to the snow. (kandrive.org)

Multiple roads and highways have been closed in western Kansas and thousands are without power there today, according to Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the Adjutant General.

The road closures are due to heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions that have made them impassible.

That includes I-70, which has been closed to all traffic from Hays west to Colorado.

Kansans are urged to change or delay their travel plans until road conditions improve.

You can call 511 from your phone anywhere in Kansas for road conditions. If you are outside Kansas, call 1-866-511-5368 (KDOT).

Road conditions many also be viewed on the Kansas Department of Transportation site here.

There are currently more than 35,000 customers without electrical power in Kansas. 25,000 of those are in the western half of the state, where current weather conditions are preventing repair crews from getting the power back on.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.