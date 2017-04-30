Missouri state treasurer activates disaster relief program for small businesses, farms impacted by flooding

On Sunday, Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced the activation of a disaster relief program for Missouri small businesses and farms impacted by flooding.

“The Harmed-area Emergency Loan Priority system, or HELP, authorizes 24-hour approval of support for low-interest loans obtained through participating lenders. HELP is administered through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program.”

“Flood damage can be a significant financial setback for small businesses and farms, which are the backbone of Missouri’s economy," said Schmitt. "My team is working hard to ensure those impacted by this weekend’s flooding can affordably finance water removal, restoration, and reconstruction."

