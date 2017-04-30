Missouri state treasurer activates disaster relief program for small businesses, farms impacted by flooding

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 24200 block of West 109th Terrace.More >
Two people have died following a plane crash Monday evening in Topeka. The plane crashed at Billard Airport, our CBS affiliate WIBW reported Tuesday evening. FAA records indicate the plane that crashed was a 1965 Piper PA-30 twin engine. It was registered to an owner out of Mission, KS.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
Frank Ramirez just wanted to get some sleep, but there was a pesky ghost in his Harlingen, Texas, hotel room whose mischievous redecorating was keeping him awake.More >
A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland, setting off a search for the boy that lasted more than two months before his body was found near a lake.More >
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >
A new study is breaking down the best and worst states for public schools. The study, conducted by WalletHub.com, ranks each of the 50 states public school system.More >
A man charged with murder in connection with the death of a young woman in 2015 will be asked to stand trial for a third time. Antione Fielder, who was 27 in 2015, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelsey K. Ewonus.More >
