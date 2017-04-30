20th Annual Remodeled Homes Tour

Below is information provided to KCT5 about the local remodeled homes tour:

WHO:

Kansas City NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry)

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City

More than 20 KC remodeling companies

WHAT:

20th Annual Kansas City NARI Remodeled Homes Tour

WHEN:

Saturday, April 29 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Sunday, April 30 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

WHERE:

Twenty-four homes throughout the metropolitan area. Full list of homes below and available at http://www.remodelingkc.com.

OTHER:

Tickets to Kansas City NARI's Remodeled Homes Tour are $18 per person online (http://www.remodelingkc.com) or $20 per person (cash or check) at the door of any homes during tour hours. Tickets are good for both days of the tour - allowing for an entire weekend of fun exploring Kansas City's premier remodeling projects.