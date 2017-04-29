Police: Cooking accident led to pit bull puppy's injuries

The pit bull puppy named Aurora is receiving treatment for second- and third-degree burns. (The Human Society of Greater Kansas City, KCTV)

Police in Kansas City, KS say a cooking accident led to the injuries of a pit bull puppy.

On Saturday afternoon, the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City posted pictures of a pit bull puppy with burns covering almost half of her body.

Aurora was picked up at 813 S. Ferree St. in KCK and brought to the Humane Society via a Ray of Hope partnership with KCK Animal Services.

The puppy is safe and being treated for her injuries.

In a Monday news release, KCK police say the puppy was not set on fire and the owners attempted to provide the dog with proper medical treatment

Because Aurora sustained second- and third-degree burns that cover almost half her body, she will need about a month of burn care, which can result in permanent scarring.

According to Medical Director, Sandra Walker, she anticipates her care adding up into the thousands of dollars in the next couple weeks.

"The largest expense is staff time for having to care for her. She's going to need lots of recurrent care and frequent examinations. She will need to be sedated multiple times to take care of her burns,” Walker said.

Aurora is expected to heal up but her burns may result in permanent scarring.

Veterinarians said she has a long road ahead and that the burns could take up to a month to treat.

Donations are being accepted here.

You can view the post with more pictures here, but we want to warn you that most people will find the images highly disturbing and graphic.

