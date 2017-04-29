Tornado hits Canton, Texas; injuries reported - KCTV5

Tornado hits Canton, Texas; injuries reported

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
CANTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) -

A tornado struck the east side of the Van Zandt County town of Canton Saturday evening.

Some buildings were seriously damaged or destroyed.

A roof blew off at least one house.

There are reports of injuries but no confirmation on how many or how serious at this point.

A tornado warning continues until 8:30 p.m. in Van Zandt County.

This is a developing story.

