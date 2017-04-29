Ian Grillot honored with award at Asian cultural festival

Grillot was thankful to be alive and hoping events like this continue to make their mark. (KCTV)

Ian Grillot wants his experience to mean something. He wants what happened in that Olathe bar to encourage cultures to come together, like they did on Saturday.

It is a bit like a doorway leading to another part of the world with music, dancing, food, martial arts, and traditional clothing from all different parts of Asia.

It showed the diversity that exists in the community.

“It's sad how much fear is in this world for certain countries and a lot of those countries are here,” said Grillot.

Those countries were showcased at a festival hosted by the Mid-America Asian Culture Association.

They chose to honor Grillot with the American Hero award.

“Ian was willing to stand up to bullies,” said U.S. Congressman Kevin Yoder. “He was willing to stand up to hate. He was willing to put himself in harm's way to protect one of our community members.”

Grillot said he’s humbled by the award and the support he continues to get from the community.

“The hate's silly,” he said. “It doesn't really get us anywhere but broken hearts and heartache. So, let's cut back the hate and come together and unify into one human race like we all are.”

Grillot soaked in the cultures of the community with his family by his side, thankful to be alive and hopeful events like this continue to make their mark.

This year was the fourth year for the cultural event and they plan to hold it every year.

Related:

Ian Grillot's selfless act garnering attention around the world

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.