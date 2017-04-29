Person left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed - KCTV5

Person left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A person has sustained a life-threatening injury after being stabbed in the area of 17th and Benton. 

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. an apartment complex in the area. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

