Numerous evacuations, rescues made in Missouri under governor's State of Emergency

On Friday, in anticipation of severe, dangerous rainstorms and flash flooding throughout Missouri, Governor Greitens signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency.



There have been 93 evacuations and 33 rescues so far on Saturday.

All specialized rescue teams and swift water teams have been deployed by state agencies such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Task Force 1.

The majority of their rescue work has been in regions D and G, which are in southwestern Missouri and south central Missouri.



The National Weather Service has said the bulk of the rain is "yet to come." This evening, the southern portion of the state remains under a Flash Flood Warning.



Governor Greitens released this statement:

"Thank you to our first responders for their courageous and capable work to keep Missouri families safe and to protect property. Together, we took early action to prepare for this storm, and our pre-staged rescue teams are now executing operations across Missouri. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water.”

For more information on what to do in a flash flood, click here.

For information on road closures in the state, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.