1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK shooting

Kansas City police are looking into a possible sexual assault at a Truman Medical Center facility. Officers received the call at Lakewood Care Center around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Kansas City Police Department confirms. KCTV5 has reached out to Truman Medica Center, but have not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.