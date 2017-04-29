1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK shooting - KCTV5

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a shooting left one person with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. at 33rd and Brown Avenue.

Police are continuing to investigate.  

At this time, there have been no arrests and there is no suspect information. 

