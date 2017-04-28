Kansas City police investigating double shooting on 70th, Prospe - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigating double shooting on 70th, Prospect

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a double-shooting on Prospect Avenue near East 70th Terrace.  

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Friday night near the Xpress Mart gas station and convenience store. 

A man suffered life-threatening injuries. 

A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital by private means.

Police are looking for a blue Chrysler Sebring with at least two men inside that left the scene headed westbound.

There's no suspect information available.

