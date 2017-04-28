Kansas City police investigating double shooting on 70th, Prospect

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Friday night. (KCTV)

Kansas City police are investigating a double-shooting on Prospect Avenue near East 70th Terrace.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Friday night near the Xpress Mart gas station and convenience store.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries.

A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital by private means.

Police are looking for a blue Chrysler Sebring with at least two men inside that left the scene headed westbound.

There's no suspect information available.

