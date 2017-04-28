After local robberies, police have a warning for consumers

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen. (KCTV)

A warning tonight from police in Kansas City and Raytown.

Two Sprint stores were robbed this week and thousands of dollars of merchandise was stolen, including cell phones and iPads.

Surveillance video of the suspects shows them loading up their bags inside the Raytown store in what appears to be “a smash and grab.”

The bigger concern at this point would be for someone who purchased one of those stolen devices.

The glass doors at the store are boarded up. The suspects even broke out a window. So, from afar, the store looks closed.

Employees put up signs this week that read, “We are open. Please excuse the mess.”

Police say three suspects broke into the Raytown store twice, getting away with more than $40,000 in merchandise each time.

Police say those suspects are also linked to a robbery at a Sprint store in Kansas City.

The stolen cell phone devices cannot be activated, which is a reason why a tech expert said to make sure you buy your device from a legitimate service provider or manufacturer website.

“My best advice is always buy from your provider,” said Robert Austin, President of Tech Express. “Don’t buy online. Not Craigslist. Not anywhere.”

Austin also said to buy insurance, saying it is worth the extra cost.

Police said that if you do buy a device from an outside party, check the serial number with a provider before you hand over money.

