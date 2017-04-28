Midtown Jimmy John’s clerk robbed at gunpoint recounts experience

Tuker Murray, 24, has been working at the Jimmy John's at 39th and Broadway for four years. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)

The surveillance video of a robbery at a Midtown Jimmy John's has been the talk of the nation. Now that the suspected robber is in jail, the clerk is talking with KCTV5.

The clerk has been all over the Internet because of how unfazed he was with a gun to his head.

On Friday, he did Skype interviews with national media outlets.

He told KCTV5 he was already scheduled off for the two days after the robbery and that he will be back tomorrow, equally unflustered now about what happened as he was in the moment.

Tuker Murray, 24, has been working at the Jimmy John's at 39th and Broadway for four years. He's the assistant general manager and he's never been robbed until Wednesday night.

"He walked in like a normal customer and proceeded to order a sandwich and asked what kind of cheese we have and what type of chips,” Murray recalled.

Then he pulled a gun out of his hoodie.

Murray says he was both amused and disgusted, but not scared.

Murray has a gun himself. He didn't notice that the slide didn't engage properly, he just got a vibe.

"I never really felt threatened,” Murray said. “I've been saying that all day and it feels like something stupid to say when there's a gun pointed at your head, but I never really got the feeling that he was actually going to do anything."

As for the gun to his head, he said the robber was clearly getting aggravated that he wasn't flustered.

When a detective told Murray today that the man arrested had a history of armed robberies, had served time, and was on parole, Murray said he “was actually really surprised, because it seemed like it was his first time."

The police arrested 54-year-old Terry Rayford, who was charged today in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say police stopped him as a suspect in the robbery and found two guns in his car. Rayford told them he stole the guns from his crack dealer, who he owed money to, so that he could do a robbery and settle the debt.

He was on parole for a 2008 robbery and told police he was considering violating parole so he could go back to prison, because following the conditions of his parole was hard.

Police pulled him over last night near an intersection in Independence after a retired KC police commander saw him drive by and recognized him from news coverage.

