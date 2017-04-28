Standoff in 5800 block of 19th Terrace ends

Police were involved in a standoff in the 5800 block of 19th Terrace at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Kansas City police have not released why exactly the standoff was called.

Police did say there was a domestic violence person of interest in an apartment who was refusing to come out. They said that individual appeared to be alone.

The person of interest was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m. without incident.

