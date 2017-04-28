Chiefs select defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon with second round p - KCTV5

Chiefs select defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon with second round pick

Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (AP) Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (AP)
Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Kpassagnon earned first team All-Colonial Athletic Association in 2015 and 2016 after he suffered a torn right MCL during his sophomore season. 

In 2015, he finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. 

In 2016, he ranked sixth in the FCS with 21.5 tackles for loss and had 11 sacks, ranking fifth nationally. 

Courtesy of ESPN, here's a brief highlight clip of the newest Chief

