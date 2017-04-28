Chiefs fans react after team picks Mahomes

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II celebrates after Tech defeated Baylor in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Tech won 54-35. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday and fans went crazy.

The news of Patrick Mahomes II coming to Kansas City had phones at 610 Sports Radio lighting up all day.

“There’s a gospel song that goes, 'If I can’t say a word, then I’ll just wave my hands.' And last night I was just waving my hands. I was just so overcome with joy,” said one man who called into the show.

Though, not all of those fans were excited about the news.

“I feel like Watson was probably the best quarterback as far as accolades and as far as how much he achieved as far as his collegiate career,” said another listener.

Also, typing in the former Texas Tech quarterback's name into a Twitter search also proved the chatter was neverending.

Future teammates such as Demarcus Robinson showed his excitement in a tweet by saying, “Patrick Mahomes, let’s get it.”

Even Royals pitcher Danny Duffy chimed in by saying, “Mahomes is gonna do big things in the city. And his name is just liiiiined up for nick-names … My vote is 'wuzgood.'"

As far as fan reactions over Twitter, they expressed excitement.

One tweet said, “Patrick Mahomes is going to be a stud.”

Another said, “Perfect spot for Mahomes. He needs a year to learn, but he has all the tools needed to be the best QB of this class.”

For those wondering when we can expect to see Mahomes start, radio show host Jay Binkley said fans may have to temper their enthusiasm for now.

“Andy Reid and John Dorsey, they want to groom him behind Alex Smith so he takes over in 2018. So the excitement is there, but let’s keep in mind we may have to temper that until 2018. That’s when he’s really going to be the starter,” Mahomes said.

The new Chiefs quarterback is set to report for rookie minicamp on May 6.

