SILVER Advisory canceled for 76-year-old Weatherby Lake woman with dementia

UPDATE: The SILVER Advisory has been canceled.

The Weatherby Lake Police Department had issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Dena Sue Robinson went missing at 1:25 p.m. on Friday.

Robinson left her address at 12:20 p.m. on Friday to visit her son nearby. At 1:25 p.m., she called her husband and said that she might be in Lawrence, Kansas and was lost.

