SILVER Advisory canceled for 76-year-old Weatherby Lake woman wi - KCTV5

SILVER Advisory canceled for 76-year-old Weatherby Lake woman with dementia

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Dena Sue Robinson went missing on Friday afternoon. She has now been found. (KCTV) Dena Sue Robinson went missing on Friday afternoon. She has now been found. (KCTV)
WEATHERBY LAKE, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: The SILVER Advisory has been canceled.

The Weatherby Lake Police Department had issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Dena Sue Robinson went missing at 1:25 p.m. on Friday.

Robinson left her address at 12:20 p.m. on Friday to visit her son nearby. At 1:25 p.m., she called her husband and said that she might be in Lawrence, Kansas and was lost.  

