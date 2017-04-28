Man sentenced to 10 years in 2015 killing of 14-year-old at water park

Alexis Kane was an eighth-grader at Smith-Hale Middle School in the Hickman Mills School District. (File)

Issac M. Carter has been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison after a jury convicted him of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the 2015 killing of 14-year-old Alexis Kane.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the jury recommended a sentence of 7 years for the involuntary manslaughter count and 3 years in prison for the armed criminal action count.

Judge Sandra Midkiff sentenced Carter to consecutive time, calling the case “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Kane was killed at the Bay Water Park in KC in January of 2015. According to court records, witnesses saw the victim get into a white Chrysler with two men. Surveillance video from the water park showed a vehicle that looked similar stop in the parking lot where Kane’s body was found early on Jan. 11.

The video also showed the victim being assaulted and shot.

Court documents also said Kane was killed after meeting someone she was talking to on Facebook.

Carter is one of three men found guilty of charges in connection with Kane's death.

Ce-Antonyo Kennedy was found guilty of second-degree murder on April 7. Dominic McDaniel pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter. All three Kansas City men also were convicted of armed criminal action. They were originally charged with first-degree murder.

