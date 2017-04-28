Disturbing details emerge about boy's isolation, torture before fed to pigs

The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. The U.S. also said it conducted a successful test of a missile defense system located in Alaska.More >
Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring eight people.More >
Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.More >
Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie. Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.More >
For the second day in a row, a baby boy has been found dead in a hot car.More >
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday the United States would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755, heightening tensions between Washington and Moscow three days after the U.S. Congress approved sanctions against Russia.More >
The chief executive for PBS is sounding the alarm about public broadcasting's future if federal funding is axed.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
A 15-year-old led police on a chase out of Gardner on Saturday night before crashing at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.More >
Kansas City police are looking into a possible sexual assault at a Truman Medical Center facility. Officers received the call at Lakewood Care Center around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Kansas City Police Department confirms. KCTV5 has reached out to Truman Medica Center, but have not yet heard back. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
For the second day in a row, a baby boy has died in a hot car.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie. Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.More >
Dedric Lawson, an incoming transfer to the University of Kansas' basketball program, will not make the upcoming trip to Italy.More >
