KC police looking for missing woman not seen since April 14

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who has not been seen since April 14.

Jamie Toliver was dropped off on that evening near 38th Terrace and Oakley. Her family has not heard from her since.

She is described as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing white shorts, a white shirt, and brown sandals.

If you know where she is, call KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or call 911.

Missing Person: 29-y.o. Jamie Toliver. Last seen 4/14 at 39th Terr & Oakley. No contact w/ family since https://t.co/VoYRERQUW5 pic.twitter.com/k6RgWba24P — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.