Simple fixes can strengthen your home against burglary

Summer is coming, but fun for you and your family means the house is empty, making it a prime time target for burglars.

However, don’t count on your home security system to keep them out.

“To get through a regular home security system, obviously, I don’t want to tell them how to do it, but I will tell you anyone who has committed a burglary has found it out on their first try. It’s not rocket science.” Fairway Police Chief Mike Fleming said.

Fleming said homeowners need to evaluate their homes from the perspective of the criminal.

“I tell people, start from the street and work in, because this is where the burglar is coming from, not from inside your house out. He’s coming from outside in,” Fleming said.

Some of the simplest fixes can make the biggest difference in your home’s security including the following:

Trim trees, shrubs and other landscaping that blocks your view of the front door.

Install lights with motion detection in the front and back of your home.

Make it appear as is you are home when you’re away. Ask neighbors to park in your driveway. Leave a light on.

Fleming said some of the hi-tech options now on the market are proving to be great crime fighting tools including those new door bells with cameras streaming video right to your smart phone.

“There’s been recent reports in Kansas City just within the past few months, several burglars being captured because their homeowner’s smartphone went off because a motion detector told them something was moving around,” Fleming said. "They logged in looked at it and actually saw the burglar – live video—and actually called the police while it was going on.”

Fleming also recommends upgrading your deadbolt lock and the door frame it locks into.

“The doors and the locks are one thing, but it’s what they lock into is more important - the door jam itself. You can have the most solid door with the most solid secure deadbolt but if you’re going into a weak door jam that’s the part that’s going to break,” Fleming said.

Fairway and Kansas City, MO police, along with many local law enforcement officers, will come to your home to audit your home’s security and offer advice on how you may be able to strengthen the security of your home.

