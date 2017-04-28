Simple fixes can strengthen your home against burglary

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide at 37th and Woodland.More >
The Olathe Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 24200 block of West 109th Terrace.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
On Wednesday, thousands of motorcyclists are expected to start pouring into Grain Valley as part of the National Biker’s Roundup. The event runs through Sunday and will take place at Thunder Valley and the Valley Speedway.More >
A Kansas woman, convicted of sexually abusing a three-year-old, is back behind bars after being arrested for a probation violation. Ashleigh Geist, 18 at the time of the crime, was convicted of sodomy and sexual solicitation of a three-year-old in 2014.More >
Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says national delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June. Chapel says the national board will consider ratification in October.More >
Driving at night can pose many dangers, but one of those dangers is meant to help drivers navigate the road.More >
President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he called the White House a "dump."More >
