Man with 14 outstanding warrants taken into custody following disturbance

A man with numerous outstanding warrants was taken into custody today after reportedly refusing to relinquish his girlfriend's possessions and threatening police.

At about 11 a.m., officers went to a house in the 11100 block of Herrick on a call that said there was a woman screaming in the street.

When officers arrived, the woman said that she had recently moved out of her boyfriend’s home and that he was refusing to hand over her possessions.

Officers talked to the boyfriend and he said that he would shoot the officers if they tried to arrest him.

When officers checked on their computer, they realized that he had 14 outstanding warrants that ranged from traffic stops to domestic violence assault.

Negotiators were on the scene.

At 1:05 p.m., he left the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

